Balyasny Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,485,000 Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:ALPA)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:ALPA) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,485,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,375,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III in the third quarter valued at about $7,122,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III during the third quarter valued at about $968,000. Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III during the third quarter valued at about $726,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III during the third quarter valued at about $123,000. 33.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III stock opened at $9.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.68. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.08.

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III is based in New York.

