ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Holdings Increased by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $2,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAN. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 21,218.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,790 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 28.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

MAN opened at $109.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.28. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.92 and a 1 year high of $125.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.93.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.18. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MAN. StockNews.com lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ManpowerGroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.17.

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

