Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 22.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,631 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,548 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $19,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth $51,000. Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.0% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 145 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth $55,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $363.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $377.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $391.18. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $301.77 and a 1 year high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 33.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $12.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 39.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.48%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Odeon Capital Group cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group set a $416.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.29.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

