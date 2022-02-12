Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 188,037 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 22.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,043,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,037 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.18% of Medical Properties Trust worth $20,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MPW. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 5.1% during the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 310,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,235,000 after acquiring an additional 15,151 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 17.0% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 61,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 8,912 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 94,443.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 148,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 148,277 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 2.7% during the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 692,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,889,000 after acquiring an additional 18,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 62.6% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 85,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 33,101 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on MPW shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.50 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.29.

MPW stock opened at $21.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.42. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.39 and a 52 week high of $24.13. The company has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.55.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $409.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.73 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

