Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 599,328 Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,549,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 599,328 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 2.38% of CAE worth $225,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in CAE by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,228,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $96,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,830 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CAE by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,071,041 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $61,798,000 after acquiring an additional 205,975 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in CAE by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 28,191 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 8,205 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in CAE by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,765,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $52,723,000 after acquiring an additional 95,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of CAE by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,516,471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $57,384,000 after purchasing an additional 700,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.17% of the company’s stock.

CAE stock opened at $24.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 68.89, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.68. CAE Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.80 and a twelve month high of $34.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.88.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $647.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.90 million. CAE had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 7.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CAE Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins raised CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on CAE from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on CAE from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.89.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

