Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,918,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,299 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.81% of Paychex worth $328,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Paychex by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 21,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 14,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.3% in the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.3% in the third quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 4.9% in the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Paychex news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total transaction of $13,841,946.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 3,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $396,065.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 257,586 shares of company stock worth $34,549,139. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $118.91 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $87.67 and a one year high of $138.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.93.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. Paychex had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.79%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

