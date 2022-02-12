Emera (TSE:EMA) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $59.41

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$59.41 and traded as high as C$59.70. Emera shares last traded at C$59.16, with a volume of 1,273,500 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Emera from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Emera from C$62.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Emera from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Emera from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$61.00 price target on shares of Emera and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$63.00.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$60.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$59.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.69.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.30 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Emera Incorporated will post 3.062558 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.663 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Emera’s payout ratio is 141.75%.

About Emera (TSE:EMA)

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

