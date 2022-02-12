ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Share Price Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $66.67

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $66.67 and traded as high as $67.62. ProShares Ultra S&P500 shares last traded at $65.16, with a volume of 7,792,522 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.61 and a 200 day moving average of $66.67.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SSO. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 316,375.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,740,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740,063 shares during the period. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the third quarter worth approximately $37,562,000. TTP Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,866,000. Rollins Financial acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,800,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,552,000.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

