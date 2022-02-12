Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.51. Alexco Resource shares last traded at $1.44, with a volume of 719,721 shares changing hands.

AXU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alexco Resource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. raised shares of Alexco Resource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

The stock has a market cap of $238.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 1.06.

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.37 million. Alexco Resource had a negative return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 49.69%. On average, research analysts expect that Alexco Resource Corp. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Alexco Resource by 529.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,003 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 14,303 shares during the last quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alexco Resource during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Allen Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexco Resource during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Alexco Resource by 342.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,003 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 30,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Alexco Resource by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,020 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 7,232 shares during the last quarter. 27.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alexco Resource

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral resource properties. It operates through the following business segments: Reclamation Management; Mining; and Corporate and Other. The Environmental Services segment include clean-up of historical liabilities of the Keno Hill Silver District through ERDC under a contract with the Federal Government of Canada.

