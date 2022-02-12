Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.51. Alexco Resource shares last traded at $1.44, with a volume of 719,721 shares changing hands.
AXU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alexco Resource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. raised shares of Alexco Resource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.
The stock has a market cap of $238.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 1.06.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Alexco Resource by 529.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,003 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 14,303 shares during the last quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alexco Resource during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Allen Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexco Resource during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Alexco Resource by 342.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,003 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 30,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Alexco Resource by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,020 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 7,232 shares during the last quarter. 27.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU)
Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral resource properties. It operates through the following business segments: Reclamation Management; Mining; and Corporate and Other. The Environmental Services segment include clean-up of historical liabilities of the Keno Hill Silver District through ERDC under a contract with the Federal Government of Canada.
