Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.06, RTT News reports. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 26.33%. The company had revenue of $254.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Federal Realty Investment Trust updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.750-$5.950 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $5.75-$5.95 EPS.

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $120.23 on Friday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $97.03 and a 1 year high of $140.51. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 39.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.25%.

FRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.55.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,000. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust operates as an equity real estate investment trust. It owns, manages, and re-develops retail and mixed-use properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2022 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

