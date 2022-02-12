Avino Silver & Gold Mines (TSE:ASM) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:ASM)’s share price traded down 3.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.91 and last traded at C$0.91. 111,907 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 113% from the average session volume of 52,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.94.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a C$1.40 price target on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$1.25 price target on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get Avino Silver & Gold Mines alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 9.07, a quick ratio of 7.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$101.22 million and a PE ratio of -11.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.02.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. is primarily a silver producer with a diversified pipeline of silver, gold, and base metal properties in Mexico. Avino produces from its wholly owned Avino Mine near Durango, Mexico. The Company’s silver, copper and gold production remains unhedged. The Company’s mission and strategy is to create shareholder value through its focus on profitable organic growth at the historic Avino Property and the strategic acquisition of mineral exploration and mining properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.