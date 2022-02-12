Elrond Trading 17% Higher Over Last Week (EGLD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. Elrond has a total market cap of $3.94 billion and approximately $457.90 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Elrond has traded up 17% against the US dollar. One Elrond coin can currently be purchased for $189.93 or 0.00452543 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $79.34 or 0.00189036 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00025315 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00063898 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00007845 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Elrond Profile

Elrond (CRYPTO:EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 23,016,298 coins and its circulating supply is 20,720,663 coins. Elrond’s official website is elrond.com . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork . Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Buying and Selling Elrond

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

