MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $93.00

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. MintMe.com Coin has a market capitalization of $1.40 million and $93.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0076 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,968.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,877.76 or 0.06856942 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $123.00 or 0.00293070 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $315.35 or 0.00751404 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00013692 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00009842 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.38 or 0.00074776 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.89 or 0.00397646 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.42 or 0.00222600 BTC.

About MintMe.com Coin

MintMe.com Coin (CRYPTO:MINTME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive . MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

Buying and Selling MintMe.com Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintMe.com Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MintMe.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

