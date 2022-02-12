Namecoin (NMC) Market Cap Reaches $28.82 Million

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. One Namecoin coin can now be bought for about $1.96 or 0.00004660 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Namecoin has traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. Namecoin has a total market cap of $28.82 million and $19,774.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,968.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $315.35 or 0.00751404 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.42 or 0.00222600 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00022973 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Namecoin Profile

Namecoin (CRYPTO:NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Buying and Selling Namecoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Namecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

