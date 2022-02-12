iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 530,700 shares, a growth of 314.9% from the January 15th total of 127,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 668,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 150,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,334,000 after purchasing an additional 12,422 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 887,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,148,000 after purchasing an additional 139,610 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,350,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,802,000 after acquiring an additional 433,650 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 527,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,654,000 after acquiring an additional 291,090 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of ESGD traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 554,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,678. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $73.61 and a 52-week high of $82.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.54.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.114 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.