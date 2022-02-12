Short Interest in Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) Grows By 233.3%

Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 233.3% from the January 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Global X E-commerce ETF stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.62. The stock had a trading volume of 19,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,455. Global X E-commerce ETF has a 12 month low of $22.78 and a 12 month high of $37.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.51.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.156 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Global X E-commerce ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Global X E-commerce ETF by 237.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X E-commerce ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Global X E-commerce ETF by 63.5% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Global X E-commerce ETF by 27.9% in the third quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period.

