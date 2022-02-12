Short Interest in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV) Decreases By 88.9%

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 88.9% from the January 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 328,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,107,000 after acquiring an additional 18,935 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 104.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 85,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 43,655 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 20,972 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 490.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 31,030 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 99.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 18,416 shares during the period.

DDIV stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,344. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $27.10 and a twelve month high of $35.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.336 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

