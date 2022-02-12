Short Interest in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Drops By 75.5%

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,500 shares, a decrease of 75.5% from the January 15th total of 181,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 438,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ EMXC traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.56. The company had a trading volume of 261,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,581. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 52 week low of $57.43 and a 52 week high of $63.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.59 and its 200 day moving average is $61.13.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF alerts:

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.042 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 19.2% in the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 25,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.