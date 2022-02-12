Short Interest in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Drops By 75.5%

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,500 shares, a decrease of 75.5% from the January 15th total of 181,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 438,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ EMXC traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.56. The company had a trading volume of 261,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,581. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 52 week low of $57.43 and a 52 week high of $63.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.59 and its 200 day moving average is $61.13.
The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.042 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.
