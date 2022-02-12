China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) Short Interest Update

China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,700 shares, a drop of 75.4% from the January 15th total of 242,200 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 135,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

China Natural Resources stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.81. The stock had a trading volume of 22,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,354. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.09. China Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $3.65.

Get China Natural Resources alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Natural Resources stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 330,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,280 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.33% of China Natural Resources worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

China Natural Resources, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration for lead, silver, and other metals in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region of China. It operates through the following segments: Exploration & Mining and Corporate Activities. The company was founded on December 14, 1993 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for China Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.