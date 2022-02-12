Linde (NYSE:LIN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Linde (NYSE:LIN) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.550-$11.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $10.300. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Linde also updated its FY22 guidance to $11.55-11.85 EPS.

LIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Linde from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $356.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Linde in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $359.13.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde stock opened at $294.73 on Friday. Linde has a 52 week low of $241.88 and a 52 week high of $352.18. The stock has a market cap of $151.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.41, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $327.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $318.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Linde will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Linde stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,973,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 289,664 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.38% of Linde worth $570,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.