Jade Road Investments (LON:JADE) Shares Up 9.3%

Jade Road Investments Limited (LON:JADE)’s stock price shot up 9.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 8.47 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.47 ($0.11). 5,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 36,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.75 ($0.10).

The company has a market cap of £9.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 8.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 16.05. The company has a current ratio of 73.42, a quick ratio of 54.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.

Get Jade Road Investments alerts:

Jade Road Investments Company Profile (LON:JADE)

Jade Road Investments Limited invests in various small and medium enterprises in Asia. The company was formerly known as Adamas Finance Asia Limited and changed its name to Jade Road Investments Limited in January 2021. Jade Road Investments Limited was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jade Road Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jade Road Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.