Jade Road Investments (LON:JADE) Shares Up 9.3%

Jade Road Investments Limited (LON:JADE)’s stock price shot up 9.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 8.47 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.47 ($0.11). 5,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 36,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.75 ($0.10).
The company has a market cap of £9.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 8.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 16.05. The company has a current ratio of 73.42, a quick ratio of 54.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.
Jade Road Investments Company Profile (LON:JADE)
