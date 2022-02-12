MD Financial Management Inc. Purchases 1,280 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 32.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,056,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,603,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. 68.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GWW stock opened at $467.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $500.80 and a 200 day moving average of $462.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $367.00 and a 52 week high of $527.06.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 48.91%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 24.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.66%.

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 15,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total value of $7,679,404.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 9,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.68, for a total transaction of $4,831,703.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on GWW shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $536.00 to $562.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $497.36.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

