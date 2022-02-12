MD Financial Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

MD Financial Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,889 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on ICE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $172.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.44.

NYSE ICE opened at $125.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $70.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.00. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.04 and a 52 week high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 13.62%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 18.38%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total transaction of $405,571.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total transaction of $144,934.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,199 shares of company stock worth $8,635,506 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

