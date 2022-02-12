Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $553,000 Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,414 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,835,603 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,452,425,000 after buying an additional 142,366 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 54.2% during the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 20,393 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,968,000 after buying an additional 7,169 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 21.5% during the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth approximately $3,675,000. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 333,061 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $130,142,000 after buying an additional 17,419 shares in the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total transaction of $2,347,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UNH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.09.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $478.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $450.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $479.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $444.62. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $320.35 and a 1 year high of $509.23.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.01%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

