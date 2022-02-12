Bytes Technology Group (LON:BYIT) Trading Down 1.2%

Bytes Technology Group plc (LON:BYIT)’s share price traded down 1.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 446 ($6.03) and last traded at GBX 452 ($6.11). 305,572 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 657,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 457.60 ($6.19).

Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Bytes Technology Group in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 650 ($8.79) price target for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 519.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 516.70.

In other news, insider Neil Murphy sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 510 ($6.90), for a total value of £2,550,000 ($3,448,275.86). Also, insider Erika Schraner acquired 10,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 503 ($6.80) per share, with a total value of £50,486.11 ($68,270.60).

Bytes Technology Group plc provides software, IT security, hardware, and cloud services in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company sells servers, laptops, and other devices; various cloud-based and non-cloud-based licenses; and externally and internally provided training and consulting services.

