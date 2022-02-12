VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (NYSEARCA:DAPP) Shares Down 2.5%

VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (NYSEARCA:DAPP) shares fell 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.14 and last traded at $15.30. 85,242 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 124,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.69.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 237.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 23,320 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 468.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation boosted its position in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 21,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the period.

