Mission Valley Bancorp (MVLY) to Issue Dividend of $0.15 on February 28th

Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY) announced a dividend on Friday, February 11th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

MVLY stock opened at $16.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.77. The stock has a market cap of $52.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.62. Mission Valley Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $16.10.

Mission Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Mission Valley Bancorp is a bank holding company, which provides a full range of banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company is headquartered in Sun Valley, CA.

