iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:ISVL) Stock Price Down 1.1%

iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:ISVL)’s stock price fell 1.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $35.17 and last traded at $35.17. 1,798 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $35.56.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.38.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.