Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:MFD)

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd.

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 33.3% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE MFD traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.92. The stock had a trading volume of 19,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,665. Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $10.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFD. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 91,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 3,834 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 7,043 shares during the period.

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Macquarie Capital Investment Management, LLC and Four Corners Capital Management, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe.

