First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) Announces $0.12 Monthly Dividend

First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.115 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th.

NASDAQ FCEF traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.64. 786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,741. First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF has a 1 year low of $22.64 and a 1 year high of $26.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.13.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) by 224.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,029 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 3.17% of First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

