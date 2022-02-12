First Citizens Bancshares Inc (Tennessee) (OTC:FIZN) Declares $0.35 Dividend

First Citizens Bancshares Inc (Tennessee) (OTC:FIZN) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

First Citizens Bancshares Inc (Tennessee) stock remained flat at $$71.10 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.29. First Citizens Bancshares Inc has a twelve month low of $71.10 and a twelve month high of $71.10.

Get First Citizens Bancshares Inc (Tennessee) alerts:

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens Bancshares Inc (Tennessee) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens Bancshares Inc (Tennessee) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.