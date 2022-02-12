Putnam Investments LLC Has $18.04 Million Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Putnam Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,619 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $18,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WM. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in Waste Management by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 7,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WM. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Erste Group downgraded Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.00.

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $30,304.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WM opened at $142.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $156.98 and its 200 day moving average is $156.14. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.11 and a 12 month high of $168.04.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 55.69%.

Waste Management declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.