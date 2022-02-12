Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,948 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 15,614 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Fortinet worth $45,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTNT. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 127.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 280.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1,243.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $2,637,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.66, for a total transaction of $730,909.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,184 shares of company stock valued at $6,221,471 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FTNT. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Fortinet from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $353.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $355.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $324.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $342.82.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $310.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.73 billion, a PE ratio of 85.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.13 and a 52-week high of $371.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $319.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $315.21.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Fortinet had a return on equity of 47.69% and a net margin of 18.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

