Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Sold by MD Financial Management Inc.

MD Financial Management Inc. decreased its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,630 shares during the quarter. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 11.5% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,656,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $135,441,000 after buying an additional 55,720 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 6.4% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 19.3% in the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 3,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the third quarter worth about $2,348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $161,454.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.14.

NYSE ES opened at $84.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $76.64 and a 52 week high of $92.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 70.06%.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

