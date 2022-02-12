MD Financial Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 86.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snap-on alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on SNA. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.40.

In other news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.56, for a total transaction of $482,432.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,880 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $5,316,856.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,330 shares of company stock worth $7,124,162. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $208.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.23. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $187.05 and a 1 year high of $259.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.10.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.77%.

Snap-on declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.