Luminus Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)

Luminus Management LLC increased its stake in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the quarter. Luminus Management LLC’s holdings in Fisker were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Fisker by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Fisker by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Fisker by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Fisker by 16.7% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Fisker by 266.7% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 25.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FSR stock opened at $11.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 18.40 and a current ratio of 18.40. Fisker Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $31.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 0.88.

A number of research firms have commented on FSR. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Fisker from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fisker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Fisker from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.83.

In related news, CEO Henrik Fisker sold 488,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $9,951,968.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

