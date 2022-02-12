Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Receives $130.80 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $131.80.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RPD shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Rapid7 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Rapid7 from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup started coverage on Rapid7 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

NASDAQ RPD opened at $97.21 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.34 and a beta of 1.34. Rapid7 has a 1-year low of $72.02 and a 1-year high of $145.00.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $151.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Rapid7 will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rapid7 news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 6,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total transaction of $855,080.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 9,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total transaction of $1,079,952.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,821 shares of company stock valued at $2,613,883 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,943,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,044,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,384,000 after acquiring an additional 265,972 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,930,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 183.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,756,000 after purchasing an additional 183,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Rapid7 in the third quarter worth about $19,947,000. 99.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

