CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Receives $111.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nineteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $112.48.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

CVS opened at $104.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $137.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.81. CVS Health has a 12 month low of $68.02 and a 12 month high of $111.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.27 and a 200 day moving average of $92.58.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CVS Health will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

In other news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $7,361,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $105.90 per share, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 143,864 shares of company stock worth $15,572,925 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth about $25,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Steph & Co. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 138.7% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

