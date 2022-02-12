MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 25.08%.

Shares of NYSE MGP opened at $38.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.16. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.87. MGM Growth Properties has a 52 week low of $31.81 and a 52 week high of $43.19. The company has a quick ratio of 9.19, a current ratio of 9.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 155.56%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MGM Growth Properties stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 534,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,385 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.34% of MGM Growth Properties worth $19,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on MGP. Macquarie downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MGM Growth Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.70.

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

