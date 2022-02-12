S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 30.98% and a negative net margin of 21.46%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. S&W Seed updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:SANW opened at $2.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. S&W Seed has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $4.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised S&W Seed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. It product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was founded by Grover T. Wickersham in July 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

