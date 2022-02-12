YVS.Finance (YVS) Price Reaches $0.0994 on Major Exchanges

YVS.Finance (CURRENCY:YVS) traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 12th. One YVS.Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0994 or 0.00000237 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, YVS.Finance has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. YVS.Finance has a market cap of $125,974.85 and approximately $38,465.00 worth of YVS.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002384 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00044092 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,869.67 or 0.06837660 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,044.51 or 1.00180900 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.76 or 0.00047088 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006434 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00048976 BTC.

YVS.Finance Profile

YVS.Finance’s genesis date was December 10th, 2020. YVS.Finance’s total supply is 1,853,611 coins and its circulating supply is 1,266,934 coins. YVS.Finance’s official website is yvs.finance . YVS.Finance’s official Twitter account is @YVSFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “YVS.Finance is a yield-farming, vaults and staking deflationary token with no admin control. All functions pre-programmed in smart contracts, from the pre-sale to the last token distributed. “

Buying and Selling YVS.Finance

