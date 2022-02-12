MASQ (MASQ) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $277,844.00

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. One MASQ coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000431 BTC on popular exchanges. MASQ has a total market capitalization of $4.54 million and $277,844.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MASQ has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MASQ Coin Profile

MASQ’s launch date was November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,082,360 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

MASQ Coin Trading

