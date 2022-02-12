Dynamite Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $70,359.00 (DYNMT)

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 12th. One Dynamite coin can now be bought for $0.0462 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Dynamite has traded up 34.9% against the US dollar. Dynamite has a total market cap of $17,875.27 and $70,359.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.69 or 0.00304259 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000114 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005896 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000843 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $513.60 or 0.01223775 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Dynamite Coin Profile

Dynamite (DYNMT) is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 726,009 coins and its circulating supply is 387,302 coins. Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com . Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Buying and Selling Dynamite

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamite using one of the exchanges listed above.

