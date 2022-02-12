MD Financial Management Inc. Has $1.78 Million Stock Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

MD Financial Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,186 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LNT. Amundi acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,041,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 44.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,377,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,549,000 after purchasing an additional 732,830 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 71.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,180,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,829,000 after purchasing an additional 490,768 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 246.7% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 599,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,539,000 after purchasing an additional 426,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 48.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,223,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,471,000 after purchasing an additional 400,258 shares during the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

NASDAQ:LNT opened at $57.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $45.99 and a 1-year high of $62.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.4275 per share. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.59%.

LNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.