Omni Partners US LLC Has $358,000 Stock Position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (NASDAQ:SSAA)

Omni Partners US LLC reduced its stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (NASDAQ:SSAA) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the quarter. Omni Partners US LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the second quarter worth approximately $6,773,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,765,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,181,000. Linden Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,666,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha by 25.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 478,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after acquiring an additional 96,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SSAA opened at $9.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.75. Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.20.

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

