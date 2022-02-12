Omni Partners US LLC Has $590,000 Holdings in Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH)

Omni Partners US LLC lessened its stake in Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,715 shares during the quarter. Omni Partners US LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Compute Health Acquisition worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compute Health Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Compute Health Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in Compute Health Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in Compute Health Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Compute Health Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. 44.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CPUH stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.75. Compute Health Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70.

Compute Health Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

