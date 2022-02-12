Omni Partners US LLC Sells 4,913 Shares of CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CCAC)

Omni Partners US LLC lessened its stake in CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CCAC) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,913 shares during the period. Omni Partners US LLC owned about 0.41% of CITIC Capital Acquisition worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beryl Capital Management LLC raised its position in CITIC Capital Acquisition by 143.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 1,043,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,337,000 after purchasing an additional 614,200 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in CITIC Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,595,000. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in CITIC Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,090,000. HBK Investments L P raised its position in CITIC Capital Acquisition by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 650,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,485,000 after purchasing an additional 179,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP raised its position in CITIC Capital Acquisition by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 349,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 105,752 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CCAC stock opened at $6.98 on Friday. CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.55 and a fifty-two week high of $12.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.77.

CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

