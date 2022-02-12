Omni Partners US LLC Lowers Holdings in Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC)

Omni Partners US LLC decreased its holdings in Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,701 shares during the period. Omni Partners US LLC owned about 0.21% of Sustainable Development Acquisition I worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the second quarter valued at $77,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the 3rd quarter worth about $158,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the 2nd quarter valued at about $295,000. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SDAC stock opened at $9.73 on Friday. Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.73.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

