Analysts Set Network International Holdings plc (LON:NETW) Target Price at GBX 492

Network International Holdings plc (LON:NETW) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 492 ($6.65).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NETW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.36) target price on shares of Network International in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.95) price target on shares of Network International in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Network International in a research report on Wednesday.

LON NETW opened at GBX 239.90 ($3.24) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.35 billion and a PE ratio of 79.97. Network International has a 1-year low of GBX 234.40 ($3.17) and a 1-year high of GBX 459.90 ($6.22). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 273.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 319.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.92, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers merchant solutions comprise direct acquiring services that enable merchants to accept digital payments; acquirer processing services for bank customers on behalf of their merchants; payment acceptance solutions; merchant loyalty programs and management; and value-added services, including customer data analytics, dynamic currency conversion, and payment plans.

