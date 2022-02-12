Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) Trading Up 9%

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) was up 9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $103.67 and last traded at $103.67. Approximately 2 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.12.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.24.

About Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF)

Continental AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Autonomous Mobility and Safety, Vehicle Networking and Information, ContiTech, Powertrain, and Other/Holding/Consolidation.

